5 years ago — 2015

The Chippewa Candy Shop opens at 322 N. Bridge St. in downtown Chippewa Falls.

10 years ago — 2010

Cutting the Chippewa County Board from 29 to 15 members, which will be voted on in a Nov. 2 referendum, could save more than $30,000 annually, County Clerk Kathy Bernier says.

20 years ago — 2000

Rohan Lall of Menomonie scores a perfect 1600 on the SAT.

35 years ago — 1985

U.S. Sen. William Proxmire, D-Wis., says Congress “wimped out” by passing a budget that doesn’t cut the federal deficit.