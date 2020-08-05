5 years ago — 2015
The Chippewa Candy Shop opens at 322 N. Bridge St. in downtown Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2010
Cutting the Chippewa County Board from 29 to 15 members, which will be voted on in a Nov. 2 referendum, could save more than $30,000 annually, County Clerk Kathy Bernier says.
20 years ago — 2000
Rohan Lall of Menomonie scores a perfect 1600 on the SAT.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Sen. William Proxmire, D-Wis., says Congress “wimped out” by passing a budget that doesn’t cut the federal deficit.