5 years ago — 2015
A clean lake could have a $36.6 million positive impact on the Menomonie area economy, with about 3,000 more UW-Stout students choosing to stay in Menomonie over the summer, according to a study presented by college students from across the U.S.
10 years ago — 2010
Republican candidates for governor Mark Neumann and Scott Walker draw few contrasts in the first of three debates before the Sept. 14 primary.
20 years ago — 2000
U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, D-Conn., will be Democrat Al Gore‘s vice presidential running mate.
35 years ago — 1985
A “tentative understanding” has been reached between owners and players after a one-day Major League Baseball strike.