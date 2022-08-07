5 years ago — 2017
Democratic state Rep. Dana Wachs of Eau Claire announces his candidacy for governor.
10 years ago — 2012
Richard Thoune will retire as director of the City-County Health Department.
20 years ago — 2002
Tracked local mortgage rates range from 5.7% to 6% on a 15-year loan and 6.25% to 6.95% on a 30-year loan.
35 years ago — 1987
The World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament is held at Hobbs Ice Center in Eau Claire; 44 states and three countries are represented at the event.
