5 years ago — 2015
Six months after the Eau Claire City Council approved an ordinance allowing city residents to keep bees in the city legally, just two people have received permits to keep them.
10 years ago — 2010
Both the Foster Bar & Grill and Brackett Bar reopen after briefly closing for remodeling.
20 years ago — 2000
Bridgestone/Firestone voluntarily recalls 6.5 million tires for light trucks and SUVs that had been implicated in 46 deaths and 80 injuries.
35 years ago — 1985
Uniroyal workers vote to reject a proposal by the company to give up their profit-sharing plan.