5 years ago — 2016
Jerry Thomas, a well-known radio broadcaster and actor in the Chippewa Valley, dies at the age of 85.
10 years ago — 2011
Former Eau Claire Cavaliers baseball star Mark Huber reflects on working as a professional golf tour caddie.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush is scheduled to announce his decision on whether or not to allow federal funding for embryonic stem cell research.
35 years ago — 1986
Sixty-seven Hmong refugees are expected in Eau Claire, one of the largest immigrant influxes in years.
