5 years ago — 2016

Jerry Thomas, a well-known radio broadcaster and actor in the Chippewa Valley, dies at the age of 85.

10 years ago — 2011

Former Eau Claire Cavaliers baseball star Mark Huber reflects on working as a professional golf tour caddie.

20 years ago — 2001

President George W. Bush is scheduled to announce his decision on whether or not to allow federal funding for embryonic stem cell research.

35 years ago — 1986

Sixty-seven Hmong refugees are expected in Eau Claire, one of the largest immigrant influxes in years.