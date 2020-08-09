5 years ago — 2015
Japanese artist Takao Hayashi takes first place at the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship in Eau Claire with a carving of alpaca and cats.
10 years ago — 2010
Personal per-capita income in 2009 in Eau Claire declined 1.3 percent to $32,745.
20 years ago — 2000
Divisions prompted by the presidential candidacy of Pat Buchanan may split the Reform Party in two.
35 years ago — 1985
Arthur James Walker, a retired U.S. Navy lieutenant commander, is found guilty of selling Navy secrets to the Soviet Union.