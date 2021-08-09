Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
The Eau Claire City Council approves a development and purchase agreement to build a $10 million Eau Claire YMCA tennis center for which the John Menard family donated money.
10 years ago — 2011
A felony charge is expected against a Hayward woman involved in the traffic death of Bloomer High School track coach and former teacher Dave Landgraf.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush says the government will pay for research on stem cells derived from human embryos, but only with cell lines already created.
35 years ago — 1986
Less than 4% of a $1 billion drought-relief package announced by the Reagan administration will go to the drought-stricken Southeast.
