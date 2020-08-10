5 years ago — 2015
Kay Onarheim, a former office manager for the Eau Claire County treasurer’s office implicated in a case involving more than $625,000 in stolen tax money, files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.
10 years ago — 2010
The Eau Claire City Council gives the OK for a building project in the North Barstow Redevelopment District that will include a 24-unit, four-story condominium structure at Riverfront Terrace and Wisconsin Street.
20 years ago — 2000
Altoona City Councilwoman Mary Keller is reconsidering her hastily announced resignation.
35 years ago — 1985
An excursion train from St. Paul traces the Chicago and North Western Railway’s old “400” route, which first began 50 years earlier.