5 years ago — 2017
Wisconsin senior linebacker Jack Cichy, a Somerset native, suffers a season-ending knee injury.
10 years ago — 2012
The second annual U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is held in Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2002
The Wisconsin DNR conducts a weeklong deer hunt in Dane, Iowa and Sauk counties to kill an estimated 25,000 deer to curb chronic wasting disease.
35 years ago — 1987
The state Department of Administration reports that Wisconsin’s population reached about 4.8 million in January, 2% higher than in 1980; Eau Claire’s population rose 5.6% to 54,397 during that time.
