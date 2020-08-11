5 years ago — 2015
Chippewa Valley residents are involved in two rescues of unconscious swimmers during the week — a toddler at Fairfax Park Pool in Eau Claire and a 23-year-old man at a hotel pool in Wausau.
10 years ago — 2010
Up to 6 inches of rain fall in Dunn County, causing damage, flooding and a segment of Cedar Falls Road east of Menomonie to wash out.
20 years ago — 2000
Bob Bach, 81, a Baptist preacher from Wausau, becomes the oldest graduate of Chippewa Valley Technical College’s truck driver training school.
35 years ago — 1985
About 130 people are hurt when an emergency system fails at a Union Carbide chemical plant in West Virginia.