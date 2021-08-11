Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Hewlett Packard Enterprise announces it will buy SGI — a supercomputer maker with a manufacturing facility in Chippewa Falls — for about $275 million.
10 years ago — 2011
The State Building Commission approves a $44.5 million education building at UW-Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2001
UW-Eau Claire English professor Bob Nowlan publishes a paper in an academic magazine about his experiences as the university’s first openly gay faculty member.
35 years ago — 1986
State estimates say Eau Claire’s population is 54,313, a 5.4% rise from the 1980 census.
