5 years ago — 2016

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announces it will buy SGI — a supercomputer maker with a manufacturing facility in Chippewa Falls — for about $275 million.

10 years ago — 2011

The State Building Commission approves a $44.5 million education building at UW-Eau Claire.

20 years ago — 2001

UW-Eau Claire English professor Bob Nowlan publishes a paper in an academic magazine about his experiences as the university’s first openly gay faculty member.

35 years ago — 1986

State estimates say Eau Claire’s population is 54,313, a 5.4% rise from the 1980 census.