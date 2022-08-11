5 years ago — 2017
Ellsworth Brown, 74, will retire after 13 years as Wisconsin Historical Society director.
10 years ago — 2012
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney announces Paul Ryan of Janesville as his vice presidential running mate.
20 years ago — 2002
The DVD industry hits the one-billion milestone in sales.
35 years ago — 1987
Eau Claire’s Andy Amundson, a 16-year-old member of the Ski Sprites, is performing with Water Ski Shows in Hassloch, Germany.
