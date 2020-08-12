5 years ago — 2015

Rice Lake graduate Henry Ellenson records 24 points and 10 rebounds in Rome during his debut for Marquette basketball to start a 10-day European tour.

10 years ago — 2010

A huge marijuana growing operation with thousands of plants is discovered in northern Wisconsin’s Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

20 years ago — 2000

Officials in Lismore, Australia, have tentatively agreed to become Eau Claire’s first sister city.

35 years ago — 1985

Eau Claire native Michael H. Hanson, 40, is presumed dead after a Japan Air Lines jumbo jet crashes; 524 people were aboard.