5 years ago — 2015
Rice Lake graduate Henry Ellenson records 24 points and 10 rebounds in Rome during his debut for Marquette basketball to start a 10-day European tour.
10 years ago — 2010
A huge marijuana growing operation with thousands of plants is discovered in northern Wisconsin’s Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.
20 years ago — 2000
Officials in Lismore, Australia, have tentatively agreed to become Eau Claire’s first sister city.
35 years ago — 1985
Eau Claire native Michael H. Hanson, 40, is presumed dead after a Japan Air Lines jumbo jet crashes; 524 people were aboard.