5 years ago — 2016

Charles Lasker, longtime owner of Lasker Jewelers in Eau Claire, dies at the age of 78.

10 years ago — 2011

Dave Zien, a former state representative and senator who lost part of his left leg in a motorcycle accident, returns to the road with a prosthetic leg on a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson.

20 years ago — 2001

The number of foreign-born Wisconsin residents nearly doubles between 1990 and 2000, growing to 214,320, the U.S. Census Bureau says.

35 years ago — 1986

Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and others move 19,000 volumes from the Mabel Tainter Library into two truck trailers; they will be stored while shelves are installed at the new Menomonie Public Library.