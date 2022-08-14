5 years ago — 2017
The Eau Claire Community Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary of investing donations and distributing the funds to local organizations.
10 years ago — 2012
A month after selecting Mary Ann Hardebeck as Eau Claire school district superintendent, the school board has yet to complete a contract with her.
20 years ago — 2002
Eau Claire pawn shop owners oppose an ordinance that would regulate transactions at their businesses.
35 years ago — 1987
The newly opened Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott is owned by Frank Kyes and his son, Dick.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.