5 years ago — 2016

Closed for nearly a year as it underwent construction, the Water Street bridge is slated to reopen Sept. 1.

10 years ago — 2011

Eau Claire Lutheran School officials say they will close their doors to students for the first time in more than 50 years in the fall because of facility issues.

20 years ago — 2001

Zoning rules thwart plans to repair Fischers’ White House restaurant, 1920 S. Hastings Way, which was damaged by fire the previous month.

35 years ago — 1986

Duke’s Country Market will build a new, expanded store on East Hamilton Avenue.