5 years ago — 2015
Australian golfer Jason Day wins his first major with a PGA Championship victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
10 years ago — 2010
High school football players who receive a concussion cannot return to the field without a doctor’s written approval under a new policy approved by both the state and federal associations that govern high school sports.
20 years ago — 2000
A consultant recommends that the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport terminal be renovated or remodeled in the next five to 10 years.
35 years ago — 1985
As Chippewa Falls prepares to celebrate Pure Water Days, the state Department of Natural Resources orders the city to treat its water because of corrosiveness.