5 years ago — 2015

Australian golfer Jason Day wins his first major with a PGA Championship victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

10 years ago — 2010

High school football players who receive a concussion cannot return to the field without a doctor’s written approval under a new policy approved by both the state and federal associations that govern high school sports.

20 years ago — 2000

A consultant recommends that the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport terminal be renovated or remodeled in the next five to 10 years.

35 years ago — 1985

As Chippewa Falls prepares to celebrate Pure Water Days, the state Department of Natural Resources orders the city to treat its water because of corrosiveness.