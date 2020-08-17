5 years ago — 2015

Eau Claire County Judge Paul Lenz dismisses a lawsuit against the city of Eau Claire that takes issue with the city providing $10.9 million for the Confluence Project.

10 years ago — 2010

During a visit to Eau Claire, Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker calls a proposal to spend federal stimulus funds on a high-speed rail line from Milwaukee to Madison a government “boondoggle.”

20 years ago — 2000

Vice President Al Gore accepts the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Los Angeles.

35 years ago — 1985

In a nonbinding vote, residents of the Arkansaw school district say they’d prefer to merge with the Durand school district rather than Plum City.