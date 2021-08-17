Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
A new $5.6 million Oriole Park sports complex at Stanley-Boyd will host its first football game.
10 years ago — 2011
Eau Claire school district students remain ahead of the state and national curves with an average ACT score of 22.7.
20 years ago — 2001
The Kansas City Chiefs leave their training camp in River Falls; it’s unclear whether they will return.
35 years ago — 1986
Sweeping changes to the U.S. tax code are approved, including lowering the top individual rate from 50% to 28%.
