5 years ago — 2016

A new $5.6 million Oriole Park sports complex at Stanley-Boyd will host its first football game.

10 years ago — 2011

Eau Claire school district students remain ahead of the state and national curves with an average ACT score of 22.7.

20 years ago — 2001

The Kansas City Chiefs leave their training camp in River Falls; it’s unclear whether they will return.

35 years ago — 1986

Sweeping changes to the U.S. tax code are approved, including lowering the top individual rate from 50% to 28%.