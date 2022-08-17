5 years ago — 2017
The Wisconsin Assembly approves a $3 billion tax break with bipartisan support for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group to build a massive display panel factory in the state.
10 years ago — 2012
U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin tours Darley, a pump and fire truck manufacturer in Chippewa Falls.
20 years ago — 2002
The upcoming Upward Air Show at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is expected to draw more than 100,000 people and pump an estimated $5 million into the local economy.
35 years ago — 1987
Paul Molitor of the Milwaukee Brewers extends his hitting streak to 32 games with a bunt single; his streak would end at 39 games, seventh on the all-time Major League Baseball list.
