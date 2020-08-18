5 years ago — 2015
Siblings Lucy and Pat Lammer sell Lammer’s Food Fest in Menomonie, a family-run grocery store for four generations, to Dick’s Fresh Markets.
10 years ago — 2010
Ending months of speculation, quarterback Brett Favre begins practicing with the Minnesota Vikings and will play another season.
20 years ago — 2000
An 11-year, $450 million expansion of Highway 29 to four lanes is officially completed.
35 years ago — 1985
A car bomb kills 22 in Muslim west Beirut after Christian militia leaders vowed revenge for a bombing that killed 55 in a Christian suburb.