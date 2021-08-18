5 years ago — 2016

The Chippewa Falls school board narrowly approves — by a 4-3 vote — a measure to send a $61.2 million referendum to voters in November.

10 years ago — 2011

Steve Kubacki discusses enjoying his time as Chippewa County administrator, but says he’s leaving the post he’d held less than a year because he missed his family.

20 years ago — 2001

Plans by President George W. Bush‘s Social Security commission to meet in private are criticized as part of a growing attempt to govern by secrecy.

35 years ago — 1986

The Gilman school board votes to close 48-year-old Hannibal Elementary School because of water and sewer problems.