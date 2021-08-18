Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
The Chippewa Falls school board narrowly approves — by a 4-3 vote — a measure to send a $61.2 million referendum to voters in November.
10 years ago — 2011
Steve Kubacki discusses enjoying his time as Chippewa County administrator, but says he’s leaving the post he’d held less than a year because he missed his family.
20 years ago — 2001
Plans by President George W. Bush‘s Social Security commission to meet in private are criticized as part of a growing attempt to govern by secrecy.
35 years ago — 1986
The Gilman school board votes to close 48-year-old Hannibal Elementary School because of water and sewer problems.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.