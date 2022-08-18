5 years ago — 2017
James “Jake” Jacobson, 49, a 1986 graduate of Eau Claire North High School and now a two-star general, takes command of the Air Force District of Washington.
10 years ago — 2012
Longtime Eau Claire North boys soccer coach Terry Albrecht, who also leads the girls program, celebrates his 200th career win with the former.
20 years ago — 2002
Fall Creek native Kimberly Kuhnert, 34, discusses her job as a Pit Fit trainer, working in the pits at CART race tracks, keeping the drivers and crewmembers limber.
35 years ago — 1987
American journalist Charles Glass returns to his wife and five children after 62 days as a hostage in Beirut.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.