5 years ago — 2015
Jazz pianist and Menomonie native Ethan Iverson will perform with Albert “Tootie” Heath and Ben Street at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts.
10 years ago — 2010
Facing an estimated $2.7 million in washed out roads and damaged property in the wake of heavy flooding, Buffalo County officials join their counterparts in Pierce and St. Croix counties in seeking state and federal aid to pay for repairs.
20 years ago — 2000
Outdoor journalist Dave Carlson returns to television with a new program, “Northland Adventures,” which will be broadcast on WQOW-TV and syndicated throughout the Midwest.
35 years ago — 1985
The Menomonie City Council rules the developer of a proposed convention center near Lake Menomin failed to meet his commitment to ensure financing had been arranged for the project.