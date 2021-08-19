5 years ago — 2016

A Florida foundation donates new basketball equipment to kids seen in a viral video of a pickup game with Eau Claire police officers Tony Briski and David Chapin.

10 years ago — 2011

“Sexting,” “cyberbullying” and “retweet” are among 400 new entries in the 12th edition of the Concise Oxford English Dictionary.

20 years ago — 2001

The state’s most common fees and tuition charges have increased 70%, or $718 million, in the past 10 years.

35 years ago — 1986

The Eau Claire County Board votes to abandon plans for a Lake Eau Claire Protection and Rehabilitation District.