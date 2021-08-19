Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
A Florida foundation donates new basketball equipment to kids seen in a viral video of a pickup game with Eau Claire police officers Tony Briski and David Chapin.
10 years ago — 2011
“Sexting,” “cyberbullying” and “retweet” are among 400 new entries in the 12th edition of the Concise Oxford English Dictionary.
20 years ago — 2001
The state’s most common fees and tuition charges have increased 70%, or $718 million, in the past 10 years.
35 years ago — 1986
The Eau Claire County Board votes to abandon plans for a Lake Eau Claire Protection and Rehabilitation District.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.