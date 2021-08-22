Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
Dan Larson begins his first season as head football coach for his alma mater, UW-Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2011
Eau Claire fire Chief Ed Kassing will retire by the end of the year, ending a career that spanned more than three decades with the city.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush decides on Air Force Gen. Richard Myers as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
35 years ago — 1986
A tax reform deal pending in Congress will reduce most income tax rates but increase the Social Security levy.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.