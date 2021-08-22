5 years ago — 2016

Dan Larson begins his first season as head football coach for his alma mater, UW-Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2011

Eau Claire fire Chief Ed Kassing will retire by the end of the year, ending a career that spanned more than three decades with the city.

20 years ago — 2001

President George W. Bush decides on Air Force Gen. Richard Myers as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

35 years ago — 1986

A tax reform deal pending in Congress will reduce most income tax rates but increase the Social Security levy.