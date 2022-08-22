5 years ago — 2017
The Dunn County Board of Adjustment approves a special exception permit for Squires Farm in the town of Dunn to expand its herd from about 1,000 animals to nearly 3,000.
10 years ago — 2012
Local author Michael Perry releases his latest book, “Visiting Tom: A Man, A Highway, and the Road to Roughneck Grace.”
20 years ago — 2002
The Rice Lake Orangemen place second in the North American Fastpitch Association Class A national tournament held in Salem, Ore.
35 years ago — 1987
Ted Bauer, a Durand native who lives in New Richmond, wins the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Long Driving Contest with an event-record blast of 309½ yards.
