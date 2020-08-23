5 years ago — 2015
Chris Anderson shoots a 72 to win the first flight at the Chippewa Valley Golf Association Tournament of Champions at Lake Hallie Golf Course.
10 years ago — 2010
Five teens placed red-and-blue-colored strobe lights in a vehicle, wore clothing printed with the word “police,” and donned belts equipped with plastic handcuffs and leg holsters holding BB guns as they took part in prank stops of four vehicles the previous month, police say.
20 years ago — 2000
Richard Hatch becomes the winner of the hugely popular “Survivor” reality show on CBS.
35 years ago — 1985
A bike-a-thon to raise money for a proposed state memorial to Vietnam-era veterans travels through the Chippewa Valley.