5 years ago — 2016
Western Dairyland Community Action Agency, which provided aid to 5,300 people in 2015 alone, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
10 years ago — 2011
Chancellor Brian Levin-Stankevich voices state funding concerns at UW-Eau Claire during the annual State of the University address.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush says he’s on the verge of withdrawing the United States from the 1972 Antiballistic Missile Treaty.
35 years ago — 1986
Soviet officials have made overtures to China, the West and OPEC in an apparent effort to broaden economic relationships.
