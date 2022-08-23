5 years ago — 2017
Eau Claire native Ty Emberson is one of 42 players selected to compete in the sixth annual CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game on Sept. 21 in Buffalo, N.Y.
10 years ago — 2012
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency says it will strip cyclist Lance Armstrong of his seven Tour de France titles.
20 years ago — 2002
Elk Mound junior Sam Schultz, 16, will spend the fall in Washington, D.C., working as a Senate page for U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis.
35 years ago — 1987
Joe Springer chips in for birdie on the last hole to win the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Tournament of Champions by two strokes and secure CVGA Player of the Year honors.
