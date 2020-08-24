5 years ago — 2015
Menomonie resident and Chippewa Falls native Joe Vavra, bench coach for the Minnesota Twins, will manage the Melbourne Aces the following summer in the Australian Baseball League.
10 years ago — 2010
St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls opens a portion of its $6.7 million expanded and renovated emergency services area.
20 years ago — 2000
Augusta public school students who want religious instruction will be released from school one hour each week to attend classes at a nearby church.
35 years ago — 1985
Samantha Smith, 13, of Maine, who gained fame after writing to Soviet leader Yuri Andropov and later visiting the Soviet Union, dies in a plane crash.