5 years ago — 2016

After batting .411 and leading the team with 40 RBIs, Tyler Hermann is named the winner of the Eau Claire Cavaliers’ Richard O’Brien Memorial Most Valuable Player Award.

10 years ago — 2011

Tornadoes rip through Clark County, destroying buildings and contributing to the death of one 75-year-old Granton man, William Nickel.

20 years ago — 2001

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., resurrects a proposal to silence national security leaks; supporters say one leak revealed the U.S. had tapped satellite phones used by terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

35 years ago — 1986

Fire destroys the V&L Used Furniture store and the adjacent Barstow Tap in the 200 block of North Barstow Street.