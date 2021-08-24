Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
After batting .411 and leading the team with 40 RBIs, Tyler Hermann is named the winner of the Eau Claire Cavaliers’ Richard O’Brien Memorial Most Valuable Player Award.
10 years ago — 2011
Tornadoes rip through Clark County, destroying buildings and contributing to the death of one 75-year-old Granton man, William Nickel.
20 years ago — 2001
Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., resurrects a proposal to silence national security leaks; supporters say one leak revealed the U.S. had tapped satellite phones used by terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.
35 years ago — 1986
Fire destroys the V&L Used Furniture store and the adjacent Barstow Tap in the 200 block of North Barstow Street.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.