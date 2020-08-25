5 years ago — 2015
Seeds of Hope, an effort in which Don Jaquish planted hundreds of acres of sunflowers along a stretch of Highway 85 to honor his late wife, Babbette, draws international attention.
10 years ago — 2010
Wisconsin residents can no longer dump old televisions, computers or cellphones in the trash; such items must be recycled.
20 years ago — 2000
Supporters of building a skateboard park will seek financial help from the Eau Claire YMCA Board of Directors and the community.
35 years ago — 1985
The son of anti-apartheid leader Bishop Desmond Tutu is arrested for allegedly swearing at a white South African policeman.