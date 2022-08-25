5 years ago — 2017
Construction is underway to overhaul Regis Catholic Schools’ sports complex after fundraising efforts secure enough money to install a synthetic turf field.
10 years ago — 2012
A reunion is planned to celebrate Mount Senario College, a small liberal arts school in Ladysmith that closed in 2002.
20 years ago — 2002
Menomonie eight-grade science teacher Paul Varsho will depart for Tokyo in October as a participant in the Fulbright Memorial Fund Teacher Program.
35 years ago — 1987
Daniel Lauersdorf, 29, of Boyceville is hired as the new Mondovi city clerk a day after he was hired as the Blair city clerk.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.