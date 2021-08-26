Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Tom “Shanty” Reidinger, who played four years of college football and baseball, leads a seven-member UW-Eau Claire Blugold Hall of Fame class of 2016.
10 years ago — 2011
East Coast residents brace for Hurricane Irene.
20 years ago — 2001
Rhythm-and-blues singer Aaliyah is killed at the age of 22 in an airplane crash in the Bahamas.
35 years ago — 1986
Associated Milk Producers will buy Falls Dairy Co. of Jim Falls.
