5 years ago — 2015
A semitrailer truck carrying 45,000 pounds of potatoes overturns on Highway EE just east of the Dunn County line.
10 years ago — 2010
Unnerved by a massive egg recall that has cracked the 550 million mark, a growing number of Chippewa Valley consumers turns to locally produced eggs.
20 years ago — 2000
The nation’s violent crime rate dropped by a record 10.4% in 1999, the U.S. Justice Department says.
35 years ago — 1985
Testimony on a state-sponsored lottery is split 50-50 during a state legislative hearing on the matter in Chippewa Falls.