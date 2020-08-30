5 years ago — 2015
Jason Havel, Cody Kummer, Shane Halopka, Curt Myers and Kevin Adams win season points championships in their respective classes at Rice Lake Speedway.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire school board members say Superintendent Ron Heilmann‘s salary of $162,000 is the result of competitive wages in similar size districts throughout the state.
20 years ago — 2000
A state inspection finds 11 building code violations in the 79-year-old Bloomer Middle School.
35 years ago — 1985
Colfax, Warrens and Lyndon Station all have fewer residues in their water than Chippewa Falls, home of the “world’s purest water,” the state DNR reports.