5 years ago — 2016

Chippewa Falls police officer Joe Nelson, 33, takes over as the new school resource officer in the Chippewa Falls school district.

10 years ago — 2011

Friends reflect on the passing of George Sutor Sr., who ran Big Swede’s Resort on Highway 27 in the Holcombe area.

20 years ago — 2001

Gov. Scott McCallum visits the Jane and Doug Mueller farm near Brackett to sign the agriculture portion of the state budget.

35 years ago — 1986

The Eau Claire County Airport is now served by two carriers: Northwest Airlines and Chicago Air.