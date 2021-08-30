Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Chippewa Falls police officer Joe Nelson, 33, takes over as the new school resource officer in the Chippewa Falls school district.
10 years ago — 2011
Friends reflect on the passing of George Sutor Sr., who ran Big Swede’s Resort on Highway 27 in the Holcombe area.
20 years ago — 2001
Gov. Scott McCallum visits the Jane and Doug Mueller farm near Brackett to sign the agriculture portion of the state budget.
35 years ago — 1986
The Eau Claire County Airport is now served by two carriers: Northwest Airlines and Chicago Air.
