5 years ago — 2017
More than 1,000 employees of Gordy’s Market receive notice that they may be laid off if buyers aren’t found for the stores in the grocery chain that is in receivership.
10 years ago — 2012
Becky Davis takes over for the retired Jim Sauter as principal for Chippewa Falls High School.
20 years ago — 2002
Mount Senario College, a four-year private liberal arts university in Ladysmith, officially closes after 40 years.
35 years ago — 1987
Rice Lake Airport Commission members plan to meet with town of Stanley officials the following week to discuss the future of a proposed regional airport near Cameron.
