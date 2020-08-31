5 years ago — 2015
UW-Eau Claire expects 2,240 first-year students, the largest incoming class the university has had in 20 years and about 220 more than average.
10 years ago — 2010
Claiming no victory, President Barack Obama formally ends the U.S. combat role in Iraq after seven years of bloodshed.
20 years ago — 2000
The NCAA suspends 26 UW-Madison football players for one to three games for receiving unadvertised shoe discounts.
35 years ago — 1985
A French-American team says it has found the wreck of the Titanic, which sank in 1912.