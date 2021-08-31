Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Actor Josh Salt, a Menomonie native working in New York, stars as Deb in “Deb’s House,” a short film he co-wrote and produced.
10 years ago — 2011
A fire causes more than $100,000 in damage to a Lake Hallie duplex at 13097 43rd Ave. in the village.
20 years ago — 2001
Utilities criticize proposed state rules requiring them to cut mercury emissions in half over 10 years.
35 years ago — 1986
Federal funding is approved for a diamond-shaped interchange at Interstate 94 and Highway 93.
