5 years ago — 2016

Actor Josh Salt, a Menomonie native working in New York, stars as Deb in “Deb’s House,” a short film he co-wrote and produced.

10 years ago — 2011

A fire causes more than $100,000 in damage to a Lake Hallie duplex at 13097 43rd Ave. in the village.

20 years ago — 2001

Utilities criticize proposed state rules requiring them to cut mercury emissions in half over 10 years.

35 years ago — 1986

Federal funding is approved for a diamond-shaped interchange at Interstate 94 and Highway 93.