5 years ago — 2017
Fish-farm greenhouse enterprise Superior Fresh, in the Jackson County town of Northfield, celebrates its grand opening as the first indoor Atlantic salmon farm in the country.
10 years ago — 2012
A 7-foot bronze statue of Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker is dedicated outside Miller Park.
20 years ago — 2002
Former police officer Randy Richter, 41, is the new guidance counselor at Meadowview School.
35 years ago — 1987
The Eau Claire Regional Arts Council hires a Minneapolis woman, Judy Cooper, as its first executive director.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.