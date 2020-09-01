5 years ago — 2015
State regulators approve a $5.8 million, 3½-mile-long natural gas pipeline along Eau Claire’s far east side that Xcel Energy says is designed to meet peak seasonal demands and increased population growth.
10 years ago — 2010
Downtown Eau Claire Inc. adds its support to local businesses that are encouraging the Eau Claire City Council to provide more restrooms, parking and bicycle racks in Phoenix Park.
20 years ago — 2000
The state approves a preliminary agreement to lease a privately built prison in Stanley, but the Legislature’s OK still is needed.
35 years ago — 1985
Armed police and National Guard troops patrol Mississippi’s Gulf Coast after Hurricane Elena strikes.