5 years ago — 2016

A prosed new Marshfield Clinic Health System hospital and cancer treatment center in Eau Claire is moving forward, a spokesman says, but no timeline for the project has been announced.

10 years ago — 2011

A jury trial nears for Randolph Melsness, who is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Maki.

20 years ago — 2001

The United Way of Greater Eau Claire ponders whether to continue funding the Boy Scouts because of the Scouts’ policy of excluding homosexuals.

35 years ago — 1986

A proposal calls for a $5.2 million, three-story addition to the Eau Claire County Courthouse.