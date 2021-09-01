Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
A prosed new Marshfield Clinic Health System hospital and cancer treatment center in Eau Claire is moving forward, a spokesman says, but no timeline for the project has been announced.
10 years ago — 2011
A jury trial nears for Randolph Melsness, who is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Maki.
20 years ago — 2001
The United Way of Greater Eau Claire ponders whether to continue funding the Boy Scouts because of the Scouts’ policy of excluding homosexuals.
35 years ago — 1986
A proposal calls for a $5.2 million, three-story addition to the Eau Claire County Courthouse.
