5 years ago — 2016

The Chippewa Valley Museum celebrates 50 years of preserving, collecting and sharing the Chippewa Valley’s historical resources.

10 years ago — 2011

An Eau Claire woman gets four years of probation for her role in a scheme involving hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent money orders.

20 years ago — 2001

President George W. Bush will discuss missile defense plans when he visits China in October.

35 years ago — 1986

Altoona school district voters approve a $3.8 million project to add to Pedersen School and build a new high school.