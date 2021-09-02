Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
The Chippewa Valley Museum celebrates 50 years of preserving, collecting and sharing the Chippewa Valley’s historical resources.
10 years ago — 2011
An Eau Claire woman gets four years of probation for her role in a scheme involving hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent money orders.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush will discuss missile defense plans when he visits China in October.
35 years ago — 1986
Altoona school district voters approve a $3.8 million project to add to Pedersen School and build a new high school.
