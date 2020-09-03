5 years ago — 2015

Four-time WIAC coach of the year Tim Fader is announced as the new wrestling coach for UW-Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2010

Eau Claire Memorial’s Clint Larsen catches two touchdown passes as the Abes beat La Crosse Central 22-14 in a football game at Carson Park that resumed a day after it started because it was stopped by lightning.

20 years ago — 2000

The campaigns of the presidential nominees, Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush, feud over the format of their upcoming debates.

35 years ago — 1985

The Augusta City Council discusses requiring a form of diapers for horses whose droppings are messing up streets.