5 years ago — 2017
Altoona High School students enter the new year with updates to classrooms, the cafeteria and the auditorium.
10 years ago — 2012
Michael Strahan joins Kelly Ripa as co-host of the television show “Live!”
20 years ago — 2002
Longtime on-air personality Merle DeFoe of WEAQ-AM (1150) dies at the age of 69.
35 years ago — 1987
An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits UW-Stout during a 16-state summer tour of the Midwest and Northeast.
