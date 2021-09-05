5 years ago — 2016

The family of Minnesota’s Jacob Wetterling, who was abducted nearly 27 years earlier, mourn after his buried remains are identified.

10 years ago — 2011

Hundreds gather at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire for a Labor Day rally and picnic.

20 years ago — 2001

The Younkers department store will relocate from the former London Square Mall to Oakwood Mall in the following spring.

35 years ago — 1986

The Leader-Telegram announces it will return to a seven-day schedule on Oct. 12 with the launch of a Sunday edition.