Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
The family of Minnesota’s Jacob Wetterling, who was abducted nearly 27 years earlier, mourn after his buried remains are identified.
10 years ago — 2011
Hundreds gather at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire for a Labor Day rally and picnic.
20 years ago — 2001
The Younkers department store will relocate from the former London Square Mall to Oakwood Mall in the following spring.
35 years ago — 1986
The Leader-Telegram announces it will return to a seven-day schedule on Oct. 12 with the launch of a Sunday edition.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.