5 years ago — 2017
Jackson County District Attorney Gerald Fox, 56, dies during an outdoor shooting event in Eau Claire County; officials say the cause may have been cardiac related.
10 years ago — 2012
The Dunn County Planning Resource and Development Committee adopts a zoning ordinance intended to minimize the environmental impact of silica sand mining.
20 years ago — 2002
The Community Table in Eau Claire is moving from the Hope Gospel Mission to the Parks and Recreation building, 1300 First Ave.
35 years ago — 1987
A record field of more than 1,200 runners takes part in the Leader-Telegram Buckshot Run V for Indianhead Special Olympics.
