5 years ago — 2015
State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, D-Alma, says she identified 19 examples in a recent Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. audit in which the agency didn't follow state law in giving out awards.
10 years ago — 2010
Mike and Katia Hauser of Chippewa Falls discuss founding Down Syndrome Footprint, a company that aims to develop awareness, empowerment and employment for individuals with Down syndrome.
20 years ago — 2000
William Kelly, a Chippewa County deputy injured in a May shooting, files a $1 million damage claim with the county.
35 years ago — 1985
A Midwest Express DC-9 jet crashes after takeoff in Milwaukee, killing 31.